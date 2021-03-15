Daniel Delgado Joins PKF Canillas

PKF Canillas have announced the addition of new partner, Daniel Delgado.

A statement from PFK Canillas follows below:

Senior partner Pepe Canilla welcomed the new partner, stating, “It’s a pleasure to have such an experienced practitioner join us. It demonstrates our ambitions to grow the firm and provide an even better service to our existing clients.” Daniel Delgado responded “I’m incredibly proud to join such an established firm and I look forward to being able to contribute to its success and that of its clients.”

Daniel has over 20 years of experience as an auditor and is also a licensed insolvency practitioner. He was formerly a partner at a ‘Big 4’ firm of accountants and is particularly experienced in financial services. He is the current President of the Gibraltar Society of Accountants and is a board member of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses.

PKF Canillas is a member firm of the PKF International Limited family of legally independent firms.