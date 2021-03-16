Kitchen Studios Re-Opens At GEMA With New Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2021 .

Kitchen Studios’ new exhibition opens at the GEMA Gallery on Wednesday 17th March with a variety of artworks on display. The exhibition features work from 19 local artists of various artistic disciplines.

Following their exhibition at the GEMA Gallery last December, Kitchen Studios are now presenting a show featuring new artworks from the same artists, together with a new selection of creatives including Nyree Chipolina, Kaylan Escamez and Mark Rodriguez.

The GEMA Gallery at Montagu Bastion (Line Wall Road) boasts further installation works by Tina Rodriguez, a soundscape by Lizanne Figueras, and a sustainable interactive piece by Ermelinda Duarte.

Opening times

-Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 11am - 3pm

-Tuesday and Thursday: 11am - 7pm





