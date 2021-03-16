Police Recruits Undergo Crowd Control Training

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2021 .

New recruit police officers from both the Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police have been busy learning the techniques of crowd control today.

Armed with batons and shields, 20 officers were put through their paces during the two-day intensive course at Buffadero training area. The officers, who have almost completed their 6 month training course, need a basic knowledge of cordons and public order tactics, to meet the UK’s College of Policing guidelines.

A spokesman for the RGP said: “This is basic training but we try to simulate public order confrontations as best we can.”

During the training, the officers were also taught how to deal with any hostile members of the public.