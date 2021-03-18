Global Recycling Day 2021
TNP Duke of Edinburgh volunteers have shared a message highlighting more sustainable options, encouraging recycling as a last resort.
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
Recycling has a vital part to play in our community. GlobalRecyclingDay recognises the importance of recycling and that of preserving our primary resources.
TNP Duke of Edinburgh volunteers share a powerful message with some important, more sustainable R's to action, encouraging recycling as a last resort.
#redesign #Reduce #reuse #repair #regift #rehome #repurpose #recover #replant #rot #rethink #recycle