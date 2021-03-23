GDP Welcomes New Recruits

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2021 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) last week welcomed six new officers.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

The GDP officers recently completed 18 weeks of training, delivered by the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP). The intense course provided RGP and GDP recruits with a strong legal foundation, knowledge into specialist areas such as drugs and substance abuse, safeguarding children, mental health and personal safety techniques.

Having successfully completed their training, the newest members of the GDP took part in a COVID-19 compliant Passing Out ceremony alongside their RGP colleagues last Friday at New Mole House. The GDP officers passing out were:

PC22 Kaine Pratts

PC41 Duane Manktelow

PC47 Colin Finlayson

PC85 Julian Chipolina

PC 95 Jenna Kenny

PC 135 Jordan Dean

The GDP recognises the hard work and professionalism demonstrated by both RGP and GDP training departments. Although COVID-19 has proved challenging at times, the resilience and dedication of the departments have ensured that recruits received their full training syllabus.

Sergeant Dina Laoudy from the GDP has been pivotal with her contribution to the training programme, providing her expertise and knowledge in specific fields. Dina has been attached to the RGP training department for the past year as the Force held back-to-back recruit training. This has enhanced her own knowledge and confidence in matters relating to the criminal justice system.



