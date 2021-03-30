Fire At Governor’s Meadow School - RGP Arrest Three Local Males

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2021 .

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The team of detectives from the Crime & Protective Services Division currently investigating the fire at Governor's Meadow School in the early hours of Sunday morning has arrested 3 local males on suspicion of arson. One male (23) is of Referendum House and one (30) of Naval Hospital Hill. The third is a juvenile.

