The Governor Visits The Top Of The Rock

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2021 .

Earlier this month, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL was hosted by RAF Gibraltar Station Commander, Wing Commander Nel Doherty at the top of the Rock.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

During the visit, His Excellency the Governor spent time at both Rock Gun and Spy Glass Batteries, home to the RAF’s critical radar and communications equipment. He also had the opportunity to see some of the most stunning views that Gibraltar has to offer as well as experiencing the infamous drive to Rock Gun via Rock Gun Road!

Following the visit, Wing Commander Doherty said, "It is always a pleasure to host His Excellency the Governor and it was a fantastic opportunity to show him the equipment that is so vital to day-to-day operations on the airfield. It is a real privilege to have access to Rock Gun and Spy Glass, with their amazing history and wildlife, and I learn something new every time I go up there. The drive to Rock Gun can be a bit challenging though, so I hope it doesn't put HE off from visiting again!”





