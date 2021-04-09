Maritime Exercise Strengthens Working Relationships

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2021 .

Following the recent release of the Integrated Review 2021, British Forces Gibraltar took the opportunity to host a Maritime Force Protection Exercise on Wednesday 7 April in order to demonstrate their ability to operate as a strategic operational hub in the Mediterranean.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Multiple units and agencies which included the Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS), Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RGR), Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) and Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) as well as the newly arrived HMS TRENT, came together to take part in the training.

The Queens Harbour Master Lt Cdr Alastair Ley mentioned “this exercise will be the first of many that aims to develop further the current doctrine and procedures as well as expanding and strengthening the very good working relationship between both the military and civilian security assets on the Rock”.

Upon completion of the exercise HMS TRENT sailed back out to sea in order to continue with operational tasks.



