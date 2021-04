Condolence Book At The Convent Following Prince Philip’s Death

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2021 .

A condolence book following the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be available to members of the public in the foyer of The Convent, from Monday 12th April to Friday 16th April, 09:00 – 17:00 each day.

Public health guidance including social distancing will be observed at all times.