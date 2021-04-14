Gibraltar Registered Charity Donates $1 Million To UNICEF

The Government has recognised the generosity of Huobi Group on the news that it has committed $1 million in bitcoin (BTC) and fiat currency to UNICEF.

The donation will be used to help foster global blockchain development and innovations with the potential to impact children and young people globally and will be made through its philanthropic arm, Huobi Charity Ltd, which is regulated by the Charity Commissioners of Gibraltar.

Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, commented: “Huobi are an established and integral part of Gibraltar’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) cohort of licensed firms. It gives me great pleasure to congratulate them on their generosity in making this charitable commitment through a Gibraltar registered charity particularly in such an innovative way. The charity has been advised on their set up and establishment here by Gibraltar law firm ISOLAS LLP”.

A report published by UNICEF Office for Innovation on 6th April stated, “Funds will be distributed to the UNICEF CryptoFund, a new financial vehicle allowing UNICEF to receive, hold, and disburse cryptocurrency, and UNICEF’s Innovation Fund, a pooled fund specifically designed to finance early stage, open-source technology that can benefit children. The Innovation Fund has received contributions of $34.9M USD, 2267 ETH and 8 BTC. The donation marks the first extensive institutional BTC donation accepted by UNICEF.”

https://www.unicef.org/innovation/press-releases/huobi-charity-pledges-1-million-unicef

