ISOLAS LLP Achieves Top-Tier Ranking By Legal 500 For A Consecutive Year

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2021 .

The Legal 500 yesterday published its rankings for 2021, with ISOLAS LLP maintaining its top-tier position, cementing its position as a leading law firm in Gibraltar.

A statement from ISOLAS LLP follows below:

Rankings are based on feedback from 300,000 in-house peers and independently assessed by a team of expert researchers. A number of criteria are analysed across a wide range of specialisms, including Banking, Commercial, M&A, FinTech, and Shipping among others. In total, the firm is recognised in 11 separate practice areas.

ISOLAS has achieved Tier 1 and 2 across all areas.

Most notably their FinTech practice has surpassed last year’s results and has achieved a Tier 1 ranking, highlighting the firm’s continued growth in this space.

A total of 14 lawyers at ISOLAS have been recognised by Legal 500.

Partner’s Peter Isola, Christian Hernandez, Steven Caetano, Joey Garcia and Adrian Pilcher are all ranked as ‘Market Leading Individual’.

Peter Isola is also ranked in the ‘Hall of Fame’ along with Christian Hernandez.

Christian Caetano and James Montado are once again recognised as ‘Next Generation Lawyers’ in the areas of ‘’Banking and Finance” and “Dispute Resolution” respectively.

A new addition to the rankings this year is Senior Associate Stuart Dalmedo who has been recognised for his knowledge and expertise as a Rising Star in Tax.



A total of 14 lawyers at ISOLAS have been noted in the following areas:

Banking and Finance: Christian Hernandez, Christian Caetano, James Montado. “Their team is very approachable and are always available for a consultation and provide quick and efficient advice when required.”

Fintech: Joey Garcia, Jonathan Garcia. “Excellent Fintech and Investment Fund knowledge, particularly regarding digital assets. Team members are always reachable, always swift feedback on any queries.”

Commercial, Corporate, and M&A: Peter Isola, Steven Caetano, Christian Caetano.

Dispute Resolution: Mark Isola QC, James Montado, Neil Costa. “Experts in the field of financial services and ready to go above and beyond. They are pragmatic and seek to find practical solutions with our best interests at heart.”

Gambling Law: Peter Isola, Steven Caetano.

Investment Funds: Joey Garcia, Jonathan Garcia. “Technically sound and excellent advice best in industry!”, “Knowledgeable, commitment and timely delivery.”

Private Client: Peter Isola, Adrian Pilcher. “It doesn’t matter where he (Adrian) is working we would have used him whichever law firm he was at.”

Real Estate and Construction: Samantha Grimes, Mark Isola QC. “Their team is very approachable and are always available for a consultation and provide quick and efficient advice when required. They go further than to provide what the law says by providing a client seeking advice with the options and pros and cons of these in order to assist with an informed decision”.

Shipping: Christian Hernandez.

Tax: Peter Isola, Emma Lejeune, Stuart Dalmedo.

TMT: Steven Caetano, Joey Garcia, Peter Isola.

Associate Harriet Almeida is also listed as a Key Lawyer.



Marcus Killick, CEO of ISOLAS, commented: “We are delighted to once again be recognised as a leading firm in Gibraltar by the Legal 500, following on from our successful Band 1 Chambers rankings this year. These rankings reflect the commitment and expertise of each of our lawyers.”



The full rankings can be viewed here: Legal 500 – ISOLAS LLP