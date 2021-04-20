The OFT holds a “Travelling in the new normal” consumer awareness campaign at the Piazza

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2021 .

The OFT held a consumer awareness campaign in the Piazza this morning with the theme “Travelling in the new normal”.

OFT staff gave out informative leaflets on guidance to consumers who are planning to travel abroad this summer. Guidelines on what to consider when travelling in a post-Brexit world and which COVID-19 restrictions to account for when travelling were outlined.

The stand at the Piazza was visited by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and the Minister responsible for the OFT, Vijay Daryanani.

Minister Daryanani said, “It is important that our people are aware of travel restrictions when going on holiday. I understand that we are very keen on spending the summer with family and friends abroad. The OFT have done an excellent job outlining what we should be looking out for regarding COVID-19 restrictions and Brexit changes. Please take a look at our leaflet before planning your holidays”.