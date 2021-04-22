Police Talk on Online Safety

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2021 .

It’s not every day the police visit your school for an impromptu piano-playing session.

But that’s what happened this afternoon after PC Steve Peach dropped into St Joseph’s Primary School to talk to youngsters about Online Safety.

Accompanied by his colleague PC Julian Cruz, the Neighbourhood Police Officers explained to Year 2 pupils how to use the Internet safely.

But before the talk, Steve warmed up the crowd by showing off his piano playing skills to the youngsters and teachers.

Steve Peach, 37, who started learning to play the piano aged six, said: “All the students said they had mobiles phones and used apps such as WhatsApp and TikTok.

“So we talked to them about how to stay safe online, to let their parents know when they are online and what to do if a stranger talks to them.

“The teachers were surprised how knowledgeable the kids were when it came to technology at such a young age.”

The officers will be visiting other schools for more talks about Online Safety in the coming weeks.