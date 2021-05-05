British Forces Gibraltar Holds First Event Since Outbreak Of COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on .

British Forces Gibraltar held a Spring Fair last Saturday at Helm Point, Four Corners Estate.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The first event since the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns was held at  Helm Point, Four Corners Estate on Saturday 24th April 2021. 

Commander British Forces (CBF) Gibraltar, Commodore Steven Dainton hosted an event  which saw the whole of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) community come together and with  the recent removal of stringent COVID restrictions, a Spring Fair was the ideal opportunity  for this. Despite the recent relaxation of COVID measures, organisers ensured that  

compliance was foremost leading up to and during the event - even the weather could not  dampen the enthusiasm of the organisers and those attending. 

The Spring Fair was organised by the Community Support Team (CST) and a supporting committee which included representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG), British  Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS), SSAFA, NAAFI and several members of the  community.  

Entertainment included the Military Wives Choir, craft tables for children and sporting  activities and challenges were held for children as well as adults. Pizzas and refreshments were available along with a BBQ and musicians showed off their talents in the busking  corner. Local institutions and charities who also attended the event included Gibraltar  Rugby, Cadets, Club House, GibSams and Childline. Fresh produce and preserves were  available courtesy of The Four Corner’s Estate Allotment team and animals were  represented with the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) showcasing their working dogs with a  display of their skills. The Alameda Wildlife Park attended to raise awareness and funds for  their exotic animals and SOS Dogs Los Barrios did likewise for the dogs in their care. Also  present were a number of local businesses including the Crafty Starfish, Style of Colour and  Cake Ole. 

SSAFA Chair, Becki Hatherall said “SSAFA is delighted to support the Spring Fair – these  events are always a great opportunity to meet new faces from around the community. Now  that we are emerging from COVD restrictions, we look forward to hosting and being part of  more events in the coming months”.  

BFBS said that it was a great pleasure to offer their services to provide music,  entertainment, and announcements on the day. It was also a great opportunity to raise  money for the BFBS Big Salute through a fun charity drive where people had to guess how  many balloons were crammed in the company car! The BFBS initiative continues raises vital  funds for armed forces charities. BFBS have already awarded £65,000 to eleven fantastic 

charities who work to support the military community and extend huge thanks to their  supporters. 

The NAAFI Manager Graham Chamberlain said the organisation was pleased to help with  food and prizes on the day and that it was a wonderful to see a community come together  again under positive circumstances after a long period of uncertainty.  

Chief of Staff (COS) Col Rob Lindsay commented “Given the move out of the Europa Point  quarters to centralise in Four Corners in 2018-19 and the restrictions from Covid over the  last year, this is the first opportunity we have had to come together as the military community  in the ‘new’ Four Corners. While I am delighted we have been joined by some of the  military community who do not live in Four Corners, it is especially gratifying to see us come  together within the quarter patch to have a sociable, community based event and celebrate  our newfound freedom and the summer months ahead. My sincere thanks to all those who  have helped to keep the show on the road both for today and for the last year, most  especially Sally Crawford and Nicola Alexander and to Flt Lt Sarah James, Davina Baglietto,  Davie Wilson, Christina Stevenson and Amy Palmer. And thank you to Major Andy Thomson  and Chief Petty Officer Phil Marsh for the successful barbecue despite the weather  conditions”. 

The committee has received much positive feedback from the community and the event was  viewed as a great success by all who attended. Sally Crawford, the CST Manager said “It’s  great to see everything finally settling into place after so many changes the community has  gone through over the last few years here in Four Corners. It’s been such a lovely day to see  everyone so happy and enjoying themselves it really has been a pleasure to be able to  organise this. Thank you to all the wonderful people in the community that supported us with  this event, we could not have achieved this without you. As usual great to work alongside  Royal Gibraltar Regiment, especially Sgt Aaron Ives. Also, a big thank you to the Defence  Police Service who always support us, you guys are great! Thank you.”  



 

