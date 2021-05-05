British Forces Gibraltar Holds First Event Since Outbreak Of COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2021 .

British Forces Gibraltar held a Spring Fair last Saturday at Helm Point, Four Corners Estate.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The first event since the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns was held at Helm Point, Four Corners Estate on Saturday 24th April 2021.

Commander British Forces (CBF) Gibraltar, Commodore Steven Dainton hosted an event which saw the whole of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) community come together and with the recent removal of stringent COVID restrictions, a Spring Fair was the ideal opportunity for this. Despite the recent relaxation of COVID measures, organisers ensured that

compliance was foremost leading up to and during the event - even the weather could not dampen the enthusiasm of the organisers and those attending.

The Spring Fair was organised by the Community Support Team (CST) and a supporting committee which included representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG), British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS), SSAFA, NAAFI and several members of the community.

Entertainment included the Military Wives Choir, craft tables for children and sporting activities and challenges were held for children as well as adults. Pizzas and refreshments were available along with a BBQ and musicians showed off their talents in the busking corner. Local institutions and charities who also attended the event included Gibraltar Rugby, Cadets, Club House, GibSams and Childline. Fresh produce and preserves were available courtesy of The Four Corner’s Estate Allotment team and animals were represented with the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) showcasing their working dogs with a display of their skills. The Alameda Wildlife Park attended to raise awareness and funds for their exotic animals and SOS Dogs Los Barrios did likewise for the dogs in their care. Also present were a number of local businesses including the Crafty Starfish, Style of Colour and Cake Ole.

SSAFA Chair, Becki Hatherall said “SSAFA is delighted to support the Spring Fair – these events are always a great opportunity to meet new faces from around the community. Now that we are emerging from COVD restrictions, we look forward to hosting and being part of more events in the coming months”.

BFBS said that it was a great pleasure to offer their services to provide music, entertainment, and announcements on the day. It was also a great opportunity to raise money for the BFBS Big Salute through a fun charity drive where people had to guess how many balloons were crammed in the company car! The BFBS initiative continues raises vital funds for armed forces charities. BFBS have already awarded £65,000 to eleven fantastic

charities who work to support the military community and extend huge thanks to their supporters.

The NAAFI Manager Graham Chamberlain said the organisation was pleased to help with food and prizes on the day and that it was a wonderful to see a community come together again under positive circumstances after a long period of uncertainty.

Chief of Staff (COS) Col Rob Lindsay commented “Given the move out of the Europa Point quarters to centralise in Four Corners in 2018-19 and the restrictions from Covid over the last year, this is the first opportunity we have had to come together as the military community in the ‘new’ Four Corners. While I am delighted we have been joined by some of the military community who do not live in Four Corners, it is especially gratifying to see us come together within the quarter patch to have a sociable, community based event and celebrate our newfound freedom and the summer months ahead. My sincere thanks to all those who have helped to keep the show on the road both for today and for the last year, most especially Sally Crawford and Nicola Alexander and to Flt Lt Sarah James, Davina Baglietto, Davie Wilson, Christina Stevenson and Amy Palmer. And thank you to Major Andy Thomson and Chief Petty Officer Phil Marsh for the successful barbecue despite the weather conditions”.

The committee has received much positive feedback from the community and the event was viewed as a great success by all who attended. Sally Crawford, the CST Manager said “It’s great to see everything finally settling into place after so many changes the community has gone through over the last few years here in Four Corners. It’s been such a lovely day to see everyone so happy and enjoying themselves it really has been a pleasure to be able to organise this. Thank you to all the wonderful people in the community that supported us with this event, we could not have achieved this without you. As usual great to work alongside Royal Gibraltar Regiment, especially Sgt Aaron Ives. Also, a big thank you to the Defence Police Service who always support us, you guys are great! Thank you.”





