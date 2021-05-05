Technical Calls - Viking Venus And Harmony of the Seas

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2021 .

The Cruise Liner “Viking Venus” will be carrying out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 5th May from around 06:00 hrs. Separately, the Cruise Liner “Harmony of the Seas” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 6th May at around 08:00 hrs.

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID-19 crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not cruise calls, the vessels do not have any passengers on board, and will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, fresh water and stores. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessels, and no attendance on board the vessels from shore based staff will be permitted during their short stays in Gibraltar.





