Loreto Convent School Students Attend Lunch At The Convent

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2021 .

Pupils from class 6A at Loreto Convent School were invited for lunch with His Excellency, Sir David Steel.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

The pupils were lucky enough to attend as their prize for winning a 3D printing competition. The competition was held before lockdown where pupils designed and then manufactured on the school's 3D printer a product for The Governor's birthday. The pupils also had a wonderful History lesson about the Convent by Dr. Paul Lyon. As part of the tour the pupils were taken to the formal Banqueting Hall, the table was laid with fine silverware for a formal event, to the pupil’s surprise this is where they were to be served lunch. During lunch the pupils had the opportunity to chat with The Governor about numerous topics. Before the Governor left, he was presented with some potted marigold flowers to be sold on Saturday 8th May at the Convent's Charity Fundraising day.

The Governor said "Opening the Convent again to young people was an immense pleasure. After a year of restrictions I could not have been more pleased to see smiling faces."