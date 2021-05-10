Gib Uni Student Perspective: Manuel Sanchez

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2021 .

Although small, Gibraltar has a growing international student community – people who have chosen to come to the Rock to study. The University of Gibraltar’s international students provide a fascinating viewpoint on Gibraltar. This week we’re sharing the student profile of Manuel Sanchez from Barbate…

Manuel is originally from Barbate in Spain and studying for a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons). He chose to study in Gibraltar as it represented the opportunity to get a UK education while keeping the great weather and being closer to family. He’s enjoying the variety of modules covered on the degree and hopes to set up his own business one day.

- Where are you from?

My name is Manuel Sanchez, I’m from Spain and 21 years old. I went to high school in Spain, Barbate. I grew up there and I lived in Malaga as well. I chose a science-orientated profile with maths, chemistry, and physics. It’s the other way around now because I study Business Administration at the University of Gibraltar. It may seem an illogical switch, but I realised that business has always played a role in my life, due to family and part-time jobs. Besides, I couldn’t see myself working in a lab for the rest of my life. I am more of a social type of person; I like to talk with people and go outside.

- Why did you choose Gibraltar?

At first, I was planning to go to London, but eventually, I chose Gibraltar because it seemed to be the best of both worlds for me. With the language, it is convenient to be able to speak in Spanish too if I need to, and the UK education system makes it a perfect combination to start my studies and professional career. From time to time, I visit my family in Spain and I help in the family business, which is a Jet Ski rental business. In the summer I will stay there as well. So, studying here in Gibraltar is ideal for me because it is close to my house and close to my work.

- Tell us about some of the modules you are covering as part of the degree.

We get to learn about various business modules and we can apply that knowledge immediately during the placement. Principles of management and marketing are my favourite modules because the lecturers taught me lots of different elements which I think will be useful for my future career. For example, how marketing works; the segmentation of different target audiences which each might need a different approach.

- You recently undertook an industry placement. What was that like?

I did my placement within a marketing company’s social media department, which was a combination between customer engagement and advertising. I did some designing and creative text writing, which I liked, but in the future, I hope to learn more about businesses in general and more from the owner’s perspective. During this first placement, I’ve learned what kind of activities this company does. In the next years, I hope to learn more about the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of managing a business in the broader sense.

- What’s a typical day like?

I wake up quite early, to go for walks or running. Because of my walks, I get to know a lot of people. For me, this is a very nice way of socialising with people of the local community here. I used to play basketball as well, but with the placement hours, I wasn’t that flexible anymore with the training hours. At the moment I am studying quite a lot as the assessments and exams are coming up next month. It’s convenient to live close so the university as well because if I don’t want any distractions, I can just study in the library which is less than a 5 minute walk away. You get to know a lot of people in the accommodation, it is easy to meet your neighbours or people from other courses. On the weekends we go out together in town, organise a BBQ at the beach or have lunch or study together in someone’s room.

I think the culture is an interesting part of Gibraltar. You can find a mix of people and cultures that cannot be found anywhere else. There are a lot of students from Morocco and Europe. Gibraltarians are cool and have a unique culture which is particular to Gibraltar.

- What are your plans for after graduation?

I am open to new opportunities after my graduation. Perhaps if I would be offered a job here in Gibraltar, I would stay. I would like to bring into practice what I’ve learned here at the university. Digital tools are developing so quickly over the years, so I think it is best to gain work experience and learn more in-depth knowledge while working instead of doing a master’s immediately after this bachelor. Eventually, I want to start a brand and own a company. I think the University is able to give me the right guidance with this 3-year programme to set something up myself. I don’t know yet what kind of business, but I’m sure that inspiration will come in the next few years.

For more info about courses at the University of Gibraltar, visit: https://www.unigib.edu.gi/