Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Memorial Football Match

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2021 .

On Wednesday 28th April the Royal Gibraltar Regiment held its traditional football match in remembrance of Private Christian Wink who tragically died whilst on exercise in Morocco.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Following a minute’s silence, the football match kicked off at Devil’s Tower Camp. The Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers clinched victory against the Junior Non Commissioned Officers and Soldiers in a nail-biting penalty shootout following a 2–2 draw.

Sergeant J Field, the captain of the winning team received the trophy from the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Dyson and Mr Emilio Wink awarded the Man of the Match to Lance Corporal Soithongsuk whose goal drew the match. On completion of the match the

Regiment held a BBQ and hosted Mr Wink for lunch at the Junior Ranks Mess.

The Regiment will soon start working on the uniforms and drill in preparation for the upcoming ceremonial season.





