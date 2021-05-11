No Delay In Issue Of Cards Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2021 .

The Government says there are "no delays" to the issue of identity cards or health cards to Gibraltarians.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Opposition is wrong to suggest that there are any delays to the issue of identity cards or health cards to Gibraltarians.

The issue of red identity cards is fully up to date.

There is indeed an administrative backlog in the issue of blue cards, which are not issued to Gibraltarians, with officers working hard to bring the processing time from application to issue to six weeks.

The GHA have no backlog in the issue of health cards which should take under a fortnight.

The Government is not aware of any other issues, so anyone affected is invited to write directly to the Chief Minister, who is the Minister responsible for Immigration, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





