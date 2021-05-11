Hassans Listed As A 2021 eprivateclient Top Offshore Firm

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2021 .

Hassans' Private Client team, led by James Levy CBE QC, has been included in the annual global rankings of leading offshore law firms that specialise in forming offshore private foundations, offshore trusts, and offshore bank accounts and advising on international tax planning, corporate structuring, global asset protection, and wealth management.

Ranked on indices including the number of private client partners and fee earners, as well as private client revenue and this revenue as a percentage of total firm income, the 2021 rankings feature 38 law firms with 13 across two tiers within the multi-jurisdictional rankings and a further 25 across three tiers in the single-jurisdiction list.

