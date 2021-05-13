Unite says a “full consultation” with all relevant stakeholders on Community Care is “a must”

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2021 .

Unite the union has today reiterated the call for a full consultation with all relevant stakeholders by Gibraltar Community Care Limited, including unions, charities and those that are or will in the future be participating in the community care scheme regarding the unilateral changes imposed in February 2020. This stance is in line with the public statements made by the union pre-Covid and also in letters written to the Chair of Gibraltar Community Care Limited and the Chief Minister in March 2020.

Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: “The issue of Community Care started to unfold and develop in February 2020, as stated at the time Unite were and remain deeply concerned with the commentary provided at the time to justify the unilateral changes to the scheme including claims of abuse. The onset of the pandemic curtailed the union’s activities around this issue and inevitably the focus, resources and work of the union switched to supporting our membership as Covid changed workplaces and our communities. The issue of Community Care has though remained an important issue that is raised consistently by our membership and now is an appropriate time to reiterate the call for a full consultation with all relevant stakeholders as to the future of Community Care.

“The union’s position remains unchanged, if there is real evidence for reform of the charity and the community officer allowance, then this should be subject to a transparent and public consultation where any underlying issues within the scheme can be positively addressed. What the union cannot accept is that such sweeping changes are undertaken with no consultation, when members approaching the age of 60 are advised that they will no longer be eligible to participate as a community officer and be in receipt of the allowance. Undertaking the role as community officer has formed part of the retirement plans for a number of our members, many have now had to alter those plans. The community officers make a valuable contribution in society, providing support to charities and other voluntary organisations, that good work is in danger of being undone.

“The union warmly welcomes the announcement by the Chief Minister in his May Day address that a consultation will commence on equalising the pension age for men and women. If implemented positively then this development has the potential to resolve the Community Care issue, but this is likely to be a long-term or medium term solution at best. A resolution in the short-term is required and that must be kicked off with a full consultation on the changes allowing all stakeholders the opportunity to participate.

“The union’s Executive will be meeting in the coming weeks to reaffirm Unite’s position on Community Care and consider next steps, as well as seeking to re-engage with Gibraltar Community Care Limited and the Chief Minister on this important issue and to pressure for a full and transparent public consultation”.