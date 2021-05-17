Testing Of UK Arrivals Will Continue Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2021 .

The Government says it is to continue to test UK arrivals, with a quick lateral flow test, at no charge to the traveller, whilst more information on the effect of the Indian Variant is assessed.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, has set out over the last few days the concerns of the United Kingdom Government at the spread of the so-called Indian variant of COVID-19.

Given this evolving situation, the Government met this morning with GHA Consultant Microbiologist Dr Nick Cortes in order to obtain his advice on whether or not to continue to test air arrivals from the United Kingdom.

The decision was taken to continue testing arrivals, with a quick lateral flow test, at no charge to the traveller, whilst more information on the effect of the Indian Variant is assessed.

The Chief Minister will be making a full statement to Parliament this afternoon.





