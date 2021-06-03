Double Bank Holiday To Mark Platinum Jubilee

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2021 .

The Government has confirmed that it will follow the United Kingdom and commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year with a double Bank Holiday as well as other events. This means that Thursday 2nd June and Friday 3rd June 2022 will both be Bank Holidays and complete four days to mark the occasion together with Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th.

A statement from the Government follows below:

It will be recalled that on 9 September 2015 HM Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning British monarch when she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

In 2022, Her Majesty, who is the Queen of Gibraltar in her own right, will celebrate the 70th year of her accession to the throne. This is a remarkable achievement.

Gibraltar has always held special affection and deep respect for the Royal Family and for Her Majesty in particular and theGovernmentwill be delighted to mark thePlatinum Jubilee in this way.





