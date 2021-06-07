Nautilus Project Team Joins Forces With Dolya Consulting Staff Members

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2021 .

The Nautilus Project team joined forces with Dolya Consulting staff members to celebrate World Environment Day 2021. The main aim was to uncover the extent of microplastic pollution on the shoreline.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Eastern Beach was cleaned up just a fortnight ago at the 63rd #GreatGibraltarBeachClean with Loreto Convent pupils. The same beach was revisited this week albeit with a completely different focus.

The main aim of the 64th #GreatGibraltarBeachClean was to uncover the extent of microplastic pollution on the shoreline.

These weren't too difficult to spot along the long stretch of beach as the small group of volunteers took on the arduous task of collecting hundreds of tiny plastic fragments - no small feat!