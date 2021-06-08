RGP Supports Safe Online Gaming Seminars

A number of free online seminars on how children can stay safe whilst playing online games are being organised this month.

It follows concerns by parents and guardians that children are spending too much time online as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

As a result, the Royal Gibraltar Police have teamed up with the UK’s Get Safe Online campaign to help promote the initiative.

According to Get Safe Online, around seven in ten children aged 5 to 15 regularly played games online in 2020 (source UK OFCOM).

A panel of experts will be speaking on key issues including family gaming, psychology, gaming risk and finance.

A spokesman for Get Safe Online, said: “Most experts agree that playing online games can have many beneficial effects to our children, developing key cognitive, motor and life skills and encouraging them to keep abreast of the latest technology. However, as with many things children do online, there can also be negatives.

“We are inviting Gibraltar’s parenting community to join one of the free Gaming4Good webinars and hear from a panel of experts about how to approach your child's gaming to help them get the most out of it and to avoid the pitfalls. There will also be a “Q&A” session following the discussion.”

The event will consist of three one-hour webinars, each tailored for parents of children of different age groups.

Thursday 17 June, 10am-11am: parents & guardians with children 2–12yrs

Thursday 24 June, 10am-11am: parents & guardians with children aged 12–15yrs

Wednesday 30 June, 10am-11am: parents & guardians with children aged 15-18yrs

Panellists include:



- Liz Stanton MBE, Get Safe Online (moderator)

- Annette Whalley, HSBC



- Cath Knibbs, cyber trauma specialist



- Adrian Sladdin, gaming & gambling expert



- Andy Robertson, author and gaming for kids expert



- Mat Hasker, Get Safe Online, gaming specialist



For more information on the webinars visit: www.getsafeonline.org/gaming4good-webinars