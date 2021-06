RFA Cardigan Bay Arrives Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2021 .

Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Cardigan Bay will arrive in Gibraltar tomorrow for a programmed visit.

The vessel, a Bay-class Landing Ship Dock, is an amphibious ship that provides support to the Royal Navy with the scope to deploy anywhere in the world. She is designed to carry and offload troops and their equipment – up to 400 people, plus 150 trucks or 24 tanks at any one time.