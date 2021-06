Marine Biology Kids Summer Camp 2021

18 June 2021

The Nautilus Project will hold their 2nd Marine Biology Kids Summer Camp aimed at children between 7 and 11 years of age.

With an emphasis on marine conservation and an introduction to marine science, this camp is scheduled for July.

Limited spaces are available and these can be reserved via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.