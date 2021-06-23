Commonwealth Business Office Opens In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2021 .

The Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) Lord Marland has formally opened the Council’s offices in Gibraltar today in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who has responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth.

CWEIC was established in 2014 and is the main commercial and business arm of the Commonwealth. It has a mandate from the Heads of Government to promote trade and investment across the organisation which has 53 member nations, a number of associated and overseas territories with 2.4 billion people.

Lord Marland also confirmed the appointment of Mr Jared Peralta as Country Director for Gibraltar.

He will meet with a number of Government Ministers during his time here including the Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola and the Minister for Business and Tourism Vijay Daryanani, as well as private sector players who are interested in exploring further the very interesting network of commercial contacts that the CWEIC has to offer.

Dr Garcia has also been invited to say a few words of introduction to the Global Advisory Council meeting which Lord Marland will host virtually from Gibraltar tomorrow. This is made up of all the public and private sector Strategic Partners from across the Commonwealth.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Lord Marland to Gibraltar once again. The Government is delighted that the CWEIC have now formally opened their doors in Gibraltar. This will bring exciting new commercial and trade opportunities to members of the business community. Gibraltar has always been proud of our long and historic relationship with the Commonwealth. We set our ourselves the task on departure from the European Union of strengthening and deepening that relationship across the many different sectors of Commonwealth activity. The opening of this office is in line with the policy of the Government in that regard.”