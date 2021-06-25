Technical Notice (4) - Extension of Spanish Bridging Measures

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2021 .

On 31st December 2020,the Transition Period under the EU-UKWithdrawal Agreement came to an end. This brought an end to what used to be the position prior to 1 January 2021 whereby Gibraltar, its citizens and its businesses, enjoyed EU rights. The end of the Transition Period brought about important changes.

Purpose.

The purpose of this Notice is to update the public on the Spanish Council of Minister’s decision to extend, up to 31 October 2021, certain provisions contained in Spain’s Real Decreto-ley 38/2020 of 29 December 2020. The public will recall that this was the measure through which the Spanish Government introduced temporary arrangements aimed at addressing a number issues arising from the UK and Gibraltar’s withdrawal from the EU whilst an agreement with respect to Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU is negotiated.

Measures Extended.

Healthcare.

Persons with a right of access to public healthcare in Gibraltar will continue to be able to access public healthcare in Spain, up to 31 October 2021, on terms equivalent to those which existed under EU law prior to 31 December 2020. This arrangement will therefore allow for persons entitled to healthcare provided by the GHA to be able to continue to access medically necessary, state-provided healthcare in Spain during a temporary stay in Spain. It will also allow for persons resident in Spain but covered by Gibraltar social security legislation (including frontier workers) to continue to access public healthcare in Spain.

The Gibraltar Government will provide reciprocal treatment, in Gibraltar, for visitors to Gibraltar or persons resident in Gibraltar, under the same terms.

Driving licences.

The period which was set to expire on 30 June 2021, which allowed for persons legally resident in Spain to continue to have their Gibraltar driving licences recognised in Spain, has been extended to 31 October 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, the public should note that this information is relevant only to holders of Gibraltar driving licences who are legally resident in Spain.

With respect to the recognition of Gibraltar driving licences for persons visiting Spain, the position remains as set out in the Government’s Technical Notice of 15 June 2021.

The Gibraltar Government continues to provide reciprocal treatment, in Gibraltar, for visitors to Gibraltar or persons resident in Gibraltar, under the same terms.

Formalities concerning the presentation of degrees and diplomas.

The Spanish Government has extended an exemption, with respect to degrees and diplomas obtained in the UK not having to have a Hague apostille, when these are presented for recognition and validation in Spain. This exemption will continue to apply up to 31 October 2020.





