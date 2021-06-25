Together Gibraltar Celebrates Yes Win
Together Gibraltar celebrates yesterday’s result on the abortion referendum and says "this is a day for the people of Gibraltar, particularly its women, to celebrate what we hope will be a turning point in the role of women in this community."
A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:
Together Gibraltar celebrates yesterday’s result on the abortion referendum, making clear that this is not a day for politicians to capitalise on achievements that do not belong to them. In fact, it has been through independent activism that we've been able to overcome a difficult predicament brought upon us by bad politics.
This is a day for the people of Gibraltar, particularly its women, to celebrate what we hope will be a turning point in the role of women in this community.We hope to see much more of this in the future, particularly the enfranchisement and participation of our bright and promising youth.
And this has been organised not by political parties but by civil society, the ones pushing for progress in this referendum, and TG could not be happier for it.
We would like to congratulate Gibraltar 4 Yes and the rest of the groups who took part in the campaign for their achievement, and we hope to continue seeing them at the forefront of the fight for equality and progress.