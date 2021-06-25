Together Gibraltar Celebrates Yes Win

Together Gibraltar celebrates yesterday’s result on the abortion referendum and says "this is a day for the people of Gibraltar, particularly its women, to celebrate what we hope will be a turning point in the role of women in this community."

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar celebrates yesterday’s result on the abortion referendum, making clear that this is not a day for politicians to capitalise on achievements that do not belong to them. In fact, it has been through independent activism that we've been able to overcome a difficult predicament brought upon us by bad politics.