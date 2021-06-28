Gibraltar For Yes Thank Supporters Of The Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

Following the Yes vote's win at last week's abortion Referendum, Gibraltar For Yes has issued a statement thanking those who supported the campaign. They say the 62% yes vote, "despite the low turnout, was a definitive confirmation that most Gibraltarians feel that people should be able to have a choice in the best interests of women."

A statement from Gibraltar For Yes follows below:

After our resounding win at the Referendum, Gibraltar For Yes would like to take this final opportunity to thank everybody who supported this historic change and voted YES. The 62% margin of victory, despite the low turnout, was definitive confirmation that most Gibraltarians feel that people should be able to have a choice in the best interests of women and their families and that non-judgemental, evidence-based healthcare and support should be available for people in crisis pregnancies. We hope that this result also opens a conversation in our society regarding sexual and reproductive health, women’s rights, and support for low-income families. The organisations that formed Gibraltar For Yes; ‘No More Shame Gibraltar’, ‘Secular Humanist Society Gibraltar’, ‘Feminist Gibraltar’, ‘Choice Gibraltar’ and ‘In Her Shoes Gibraltar’, will continue to work together, and with other organisations, to support these changes and ensure that any new services can be accessed in a timely, equitable manner and with no barriers or unnecessary delays. During the last three years, we have consulted widely with international organisation and different jurisdictions and believe, that as stakeholders, we also have a valuable contribution to make to the setting up of services and its ancillary support structures. We are indebted to the many women and families who have entrusted us with their stories and hope their experiences too can inform any future service. We also call on the Gibraltar Health Authority to restore staffing and resources at the Well Person Unit to its pre-COVID levels and to commit to increasing resources and staffing in the future, in order to provide comprehensive sexual health services and education to our community. As a registered sexual health Charity ‘No More Shame’ welcomes any opportunity to engage with the Gibraltar Health Authority, Public Health Gibraltar, Department of Education in this endeavour. Last, but by no means least, we would like to say an enormous thank you to our army of volunteers and supporters both in Gibraltar and abroad, without whose passion and determination this moment in herstory would not have been achieved. Thank you all!!!