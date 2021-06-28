RCDS Visits Gibraltar

Over 100 members of the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), the world-renowned  institution committed to developing strategic thinkers and leaders, recently visited Gibraltar  as part of an official overseas study tour (OST). 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

In an international environment, which provides perspectives and insights from around the  world, RCDS seeks to inspire study, stimulate thinking and stir debate on contemporary  strategic issues. Its aim is to prepare graduates who understand the strategic context, are  skilled in analysis and able to work intuitively across national, cultural and ideological  boundaries to lead on or contribute to developing strategy at the highest level. 

This unique OST represented the first time an RCDS course has visited the British Overseas  Territory of Gibraltar. Coming to Gibraltar provided the members with an exciting opportunity  to add a new dimension to their study of the UK’s constitutional arrangements and strategy making apparatus as explored through their UK Virtual Visit and their UK Regional Study  tours in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. 

Gibraltar’s unique history and location provided a special insight into how geopolitics affects  the defence and security relationships that the UK maintains with and through its Overseas  Territories. The UK’s new Global Britain posture, and EU Exit add new dimensions of  international political and security relations that members were able to consider during the  talks and discussions on this OST. 

Split into 2 groups (the first group visiting 6-9 Jun and the second group visiting 9-12 Jun),  members had the opportunity to engage with His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, the  Chief Minister HM Government of Gibraltar, the Commander British Forces Gibraltar and  members of the military community to consider both the current and anticipated future  political and security challenges to Gibraltar. The visit-based aspects of the tour to the  Northern Defences and WW2 Tunnels gave members a sense of Gibraltar’s geostrategic  role during the Second World Ward and the Cold War. There was also an opportunity for  some members to attend the Queen’s Birthday Parade in Grand Casemates on the evening  of Wednesday 10 June. 

Reflecting on the visit Commodore Steve Dainton said: “The visit by members of the RCDS  provided British Forces Gibraltar with an opportunity to highlight the strategic importance of  Gibraltar to Defence, and the important part we can play in supporting Global Britain.” 

Each visit culminated in a cocktail reception at the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club, attended by  members of the Gibraltar community.



