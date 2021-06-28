RCDS Visits Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

Over 100 members of the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), the world-renowned institution committed to developing strategic thinkers and leaders, recently visited Gibraltar as part of an official overseas study tour (OST).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

In an international environment, which provides perspectives and insights from around the world, RCDS seeks to inspire study, stimulate thinking and stir debate on contemporary strategic issues. Its aim is to prepare graduates who understand the strategic context, are skilled in analysis and able to work intuitively across national, cultural and ideological boundaries to lead on or contribute to developing strategy at the highest level.

This unique OST represented the first time an RCDS course has visited the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar. Coming to Gibraltar provided the members with an exciting opportunity to add a new dimension to their study of the UK’s constitutional arrangements and strategy making apparatus as explored through their UK Virtual Visit and their UK Regional Study tours in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Gibraltar’s unique history and location provided a special insight into how geopolitics affects the defence and security relationships that the UK maintains with and through its Overseas Territories. The UK’s new Global Britain posture, and EU Exit add new dimensions of international political and security relations that members were able to consider during the talks and discussions on this OST.

Split into 2 groups (the first group visiting 6-9 Jun and the second group visiting 9-12 Jun), members had the opportunity to engage with His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, the Chief Minister HM Government of Gibraltar, the Commander British Forces Gibraltar and members of the military community to consider both the current and anticipated future political and security challenges to Gibraltar. The visit-based aspects of the tour to the Northern Defences and WW2 Tunnels gave members a sense of Gibraltar’s geostrategic role during the Second World Ward and the Cold War. There was also an opportunity for some members to attend the Queen’s Birthday Parade in Grand Casemates on the evening of Wednesday 10 June.

Reflecting on the visit Commodore Steve Dainton said: “The visit by members of the RCDS provided British Forces Gibraltar with an opportunity to highlight the strategic importance of Gibraltar to Defence, and the important part we can play in supporting Global Britain.”

Each visit culminated in a cocktail reception at the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club, attended by members of the Gibraltar community.





