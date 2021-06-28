Government Sponsors NFT Vision Hack

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

Gibraltar Finance has been announced as an official partner of the NFT Vision Hack, a global online hackathon bringing together some of the most talented creatives and engineers to foster the creation of new solutions in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The event will run from the 3rd July and run until the 30th August.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Following the success of Post-Covid Hack 2020, which attracted over 1,200 participants from all over the world, the NFT Vision Hack is organised by Gibraltar based Nifty Labs, a partnership between Indorse, a pioneer in blockchain and NFT space and Coinsilium, a blockchain and open finance venture builder.

The Hon Albert Isola MP, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, HM Government of Gibraltar said, “The NFT Vision Hack 2021 is a wonderful opportunity for industry-leading developers and artists to collaborate, share expertise and find innovative solutions using NFT technologies. Events such as these pave the way for the future of the industry, its uses and applications. As the first jurisdiction to introduce legislation around Distributed Ledger Technology, HM Government of Gibraltar is a proud sponsor of the NFT Vision Hack. We look forward to seeing exciting new solutions as global interest in NFTs continues.”

The Hack will include a series of workshops, which will provide the opportunity to learn how to create and market NFTs. Other sponsors alongside Gibraltar Finance include Rarible, Circle, IPFS and Filecoin.

Gaurang Torvekar, CEO and Co-Founder of Indorse said, “We will be engaging with leading technology companies and fast growing blockchain protocols to join the NFTVision Hack. Sponsors and partners will directly interact with hundreds of blockchain developers and artists, feature in webinars and workshops, benefit from technology adoption and get in touch with an open pool of innovative NFT ideas and POCs.”

Rachel Mayer, Circle’s VP of Product: “The explosion of NFTs is a valuable trend for marketplaces and creators, and we’re excited that USDC is helping power tokenization on the blockchain. We’re also proud to sponsor NFT Vision Hack because we know it’ll help generate ideas that will fuel adoption of NFTs, the creator economy, and broader crypto commerce."

The Hackathon will focus on four track challenges: ‘Build on Rarible protocol’, ‘NFT Payment Solutions’, ‘Scalable NFT Art Projects’, and ‘Gaming and NFTs’. Participants stand to win more than USD 68,000 in prizes. For more information, www.nftvisionhack.com.





