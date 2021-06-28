St Christopher’s EYFS Learn Basic Anatomy Through Play

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

The Princess Royal Medical Centre (PRMC)’s Primary Care Rehabilitation Facility (PCRF) recently paid a visit to St Christopher’s Early Years Foundation Stage School (EYFS).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The team, consisting of Captain Greene (Physiotherapist) and Petty Officer Physical Trainer (POPT) Sutton (Exercise Rehabilitation Instructor) are responsible for the delivery of treatment and rehabilitation for musculoskeletal injuries to all Military, UK Based Civilians and families within British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib).

The aim of the visit to St Christopher’s EYFS was to deliver education through child friendly play about the basic anatomy of the human body, the importance of an active lifestyle and the roles of bones and muscles in movement. Utilising anatomy models and physical education equipment, the team introduced games that encouraged thought, balance, co ordination and awareness of space around them to further enhance physical development.

It is hoped that the short session with two separate year groups (FS1 and FS2) has given the 3-5 year olds an increased understanding of and interest in how the body works.





