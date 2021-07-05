Crowning Of Miss Gibraltar 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD will preside over the Crowning of Janice Sampere as Miss Gibraltar 2021, at a special ceremony to be held in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall, on Tuesday 6th July 2021.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

This unique ‘Crowning of Miss Gibraltar’ ceremony will be in lieu of the annual Miss Gibraltar pageant which sadly had to be cancelled due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Miss Sampere, who was the 1st Princess in 2020, will take over the reign from Miss Gibraltar Celine Bolaños. Miss Sampere will represent Gibraltar at the annual Miss World beauty pageant, ensuring continuity given our country’s participation over the years, as well as representing our community at civic and other events throughout her reign.





