Cervical Screening Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2021 .

The GHA says interviews for a replacement Nurse Practitioner have been planned for later this month, in the meantime a retired Nurse Practitioner and a GP shall deliver the cervical screening service at the Primary Care Centre.

A statement from the Gibraltar health Authority follows below:

Historically the cervical screening service was delivered in Gibraltar by our Nurse Practitioners. Major enhancements to the service took place in November 2020 with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) testing being introduced in Gibraltar alongside the introduction of laboratory testing using Liquid Based Cytology, following best practice guidelines.

The Nurse Practitioner delivering the service very recently retired. However, unfortunately, recruiting and training a replacement Nurse Practitioner has proved very challenging due to COVID-19 constraints. Interviews however have been planned for later this month. Until this new substantive Nurse Practitioner commences, a retired Nurse Practitioner and a GP shall deliver this service at the Primary Care Centre in the interim.

Women who wish to make an appointment for a cervical smear are asked to call 200 52441; the screening administration team will then contact them for an appointment.

Dr Krishna Rawal, Medical Director of the GHA said, “Over the last 15 months the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected the ability of healthcare systems around the world to recruit and train staff. The GHA has however put contingency plans in place to ensure that a cervical screening service continues whilst recruitment to the Nurse Practitioner role is underway. Once we have this substantive Nurse Practitioner in post we will ensure that everyone waiting for a routine smear appointment is called and that our normal service is fully resumed as soon as possible.”





