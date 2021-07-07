UK Community Renewal Fund Update

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2021 .

Due to difficulties being encountered by businesses with obtaining the necessary documentation to complete their applications for the UK Community Renewal Fund, the Gibraltar Expansion & Development Secretariat has extended the closing date for the submission of bids to 12.00noon on Friday 30 July 2021.

Potential applicants requiring any further information or assistance should contact the Funds Advisor on tele: 20073255 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..






