Miss Gibraltar Functions

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2021 .

The Miss Gibraltar Office says it would like to invite any charity, entity or organization wanting to have Miss Gibraltar supporting their fundraising initiatives or event, to contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Janice Sampere Miss Gibraltar 2021 is to start a year of working towards supporting the community and helping local charity and organisations to raise awareness for their causes.