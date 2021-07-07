New Payment Method At New Mole House

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2021 .

A new card payment facility has been introduced in the Custody Suite at New Mole House this week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The card machine means that those arrested for outstanding warrants where a payment is due will now have the option to pay by card.

Up until this week, members of the public who needed to pay a fine at New Mole House to avoid a court appearance, had to pay in cash.

Outstanding fines from warrants of arrest can be anything up to several thousand pounds.

An RGP spokesman, said: “It’s a facility we have been trying to provide for a number of years now. This should streamline the custody process as people who are arrested for outstanding warrants, do not always have the cash on them to pay the fine.

“So with this machine, members of the public will be less inconvenienced and it will free up the time of our officers.”





