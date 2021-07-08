HMS Lancaster Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2021 .

HMS Lancaster will be arriving at Her Majesty’s Naval Base Gibraltar today as part of a routine programmed visit.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Her Majesty’s Naval Base Gibraltar is getting ready to receive yet another Royal Navy vessel this month - this time HMS LANCASTER. The vessel is due to arrive alongside in the Naval Base on Thursday 8 July 2021 as part of a routine programmed visit.

The Portsmouth-based vessel, together with HMS DRAGON and HMS ARGYLL, has been taking part in Exercise Formidable Shield which tests the ability of NATO warships to detect, track and defeat incoming missiles, from sea-skimming weapons travelling at twice the speed of sound just above the waterline, to ballistic missiles. As well as participating in the exercise, the three RN vessels have also managed to conduct a navigational exercise, demonstrating their ability to operate in close proximity to one another whilst conducting flying sorties with a Wildcat helicopter.

The Type 23 Frigate, named after the Duke of Lancaster – better known as Her Majesty The Queen - has also recently completed a major refit.





