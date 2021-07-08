Climate Change Vulnerability and Risk Assessment Consultation

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2021 .

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change & Heritage kicked off Government’s Climate Change vulnerability and risk assessment consultation this week.

A statement continued: “Climate change is happening with increasing speed and intensity. Efforts to date have focused largely on mitigation - that is attempts to limit emissions of greenhouse gases. It is now acknowledged, however, that the world is already experiencing the effects of climate change and moreover, that historic emissions are locked into the system and will result in further climatic change, regardless of how much we reduce our emissions today.

“The impacts of this could range from infrastructure damage and supply chain disruption to health impacts, biodiversity loss and the spread of vector-borne diseases. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that adaptation “involves reducing risk and vulnerability, seeking opportunities; and building the capacity of nations, regions, cities, the private sector, communities, individuals and natural systems to cope with climate impacts, as well as mobilising that capacity by implementing decisions and actions”.

“The consultation process is being carried out in collaboration with UK consultants Ricardo Energy and Environment, and began with a presentation to key actors in Gibraltar’s community – from government officials through to NGO’s, the business sector and other community actors. It will involve a series of questionnaires and interviews over the coming weeks. These will help to build a more complete picture of Gibraltar’s potential climate hazards and impacts, identify strengths and weaknesses as well as solutions and areas for action.

“The event was opened by Minister for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change John Cortes.”

If you would like to participate in the consultation process but have not been contacted directly, please send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..