CorreLibre Running Club Raises Over £200 For Breast Cancer Research

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2021 .

CorreLibre running club recently raised over £200 for Breast Cancer research.

A statement from CorreLibre follows below:

Members of CorreLibre, the free, weekly, time 5k run, ran to raise money for breast cancer research on 28 June. Runners and marshals wore pink to mark awareness of breast cancer and its effects on many lives.

The group raised over £200 for the charity from optional donations from members, not all of whom could make the run.

Members were amazing, especially Joe Perdoni who had to dig into his work wardrobe to find something pink! He even included cufflinks and a tie! Chrissie Caetano wore her special running shoes with the breast cancer ribbon, and everyone wore pink of some kind.

Club captain Kathryn Morgan said "Each of us has been touched by breast cancer in some way - my grandma and my best friend both died from this horrible disease - so it was good to be able to do something practical to support the amazing work of this charity."