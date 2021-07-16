Autumn Poetry Competition 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 16 July 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a Poetry Competition as part of the 2021 autumn cultural programme. The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £1000 and a trophy. Additionally, there will also be six categories as follows:

School Years 4 to 5 School Years 6 to 7 School Years 8 to 10 School Years 11 to 13 Adult Category Best Poem in the Spanish Language

The winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by The Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winners in the Adult category and the Best Poem in the Spanish language will receive a 6 month online subscription of The Gibraltar Chronicle and a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. All the winning entries will be printed in The Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

All Schools

The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street • Events Department, City Hall

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Online: www.cuture.gi

Entries must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services at the City Hall by Friday 8th October.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall on telephone 20067236 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





