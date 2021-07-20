PO Crampton-Reid Awarded CBF Commendation

Petty Officer Supply Chain (POSC) Ronda Crampton-Reid recently received a Commander  British Forces (CBF) Commendation for her work assisting Headquarters British Forces on Op Stonewise over the past six months. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Commencing her operational tour in January this year to support HQBF’s J4 Logistics  (Operations and Plans) cell, PO Crampton-Reid has assisted with the uplift and  management of stores as part of British Forces Gibraltar’s preparations in readiness for EU  Exit. Vastly experienced and with a real zest to get things done, POSC Crampton-Reid  quickly accounted for all contingent stocks and actively sourced further charges. 

POSC Crampton-Reid utilised her supply chain knowledge and conducted a review of the  main stores account. Crampton-Reid personally addressed legacy issues and working with  the supply team developed new ways of working. 

Not content to stop there, she set her sights on delivering directed training in order to ensure  compliance with Defence Logistics policy and create user guides for reference purposes.  Her foresight, leadership and effective coaching and mentoring have contributed to the  improved collaborative working between DIO, J4 Logs and Mitie supply staff.  

On presenting the award Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces Gibraltar  said: “This has been an outstanding performance by POSC Crampton-Reid, from an  individual who has gone beyond the role expected of her and for which she was deployed  out here. Her efforts have resulted in a significant improvement in the warehouse and in the  accounting of materiel.” 

POSC Crampton-Reid will shortly return back to the UK to make final preparations for her  wedding in the coming weeks. 



