PO Crampton-Reid Awarded CBF Commendation

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2021 .

Petty Officer Supply Chain (POSC) Ronda Crampton-Reid recently received a Commander British Forces (CBF) Commendation for her work assisting Headquarters British Forces on Op Stonewise over the past six months.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Commencing her operational tour in January this year to support HQBF’s J4 Logistics (Operations and Plans) cell, PO Crampton-Reid has assisted with the uplift and management of stores as part of British Forces Gibraltar’s preparations in readiness for EU Exit. Vastly experienced and with a real zest to get things done, POSC Crampton-Reid quickly accounted for all contingent stocks and actively sourced further charges.

POSC Crampton-Reid utilised her supply chain knowledge and conducted a review of the main stores account. Crampton-Reid personally addressed legacy issues and working with the supply team developed new ways of working.

Not content to stop there, she set her sights on delivering directed training in order to ensure compliance with Defence Logistics policy and create user guides for reference purposes. Her foresight, leadership and effective coaching and mentoring have contributed to the improved collaborative working between DIO, J4 Logs and Mitie supply staff.

On presenting the award Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces Gibraltar said: “This has been an outstanding performance by POSC Crampton-Reid, from an individual who has gone beyond the role expected of her and for which she was deployed out here. Her efforts have resulted in a significant improvement in the warehouse and in the accounting of materiel.”

POSC Crampton-Reid will shortly return back to the UK to make final preparations for her wedding in the coming weeks.





