Gibraltar Association For New Technologies Supports HackOnLisk

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the Gibraltar Association for New Technologies will take part in HackOnLisk, a hackathon led by Lisk, the platform for building blockchain applications using JavaScript, with Philip Vasquez as a member of the judging panel. The Hackathon began on 21st May and will run until 23rd July.

A statement from the Government follows below:

HackOnLisk is bringing together talented blockchain developers and creative entrepreneurs to support innovation on the Lisk blockchain. Philip Vasquez will sit on the judging panel alongside industry leaders including Max Kordek, CEO and Co-Founder of Lisk Foundation, David Wachsman, CEO of Wachsman PR, Sven Wagenknecht, Editor-in-chief of BTC-ECHO, and Max Yakubowski, Opinion Editor at Cointelegraph. Participants have the opportunity to win prizes to the value of $33,000 USD, and access to the technical expertise of the Lightcurve development team and support from Lisk’s core community.

Commenting, Albert Isola Minister for Digital and Financial Services said, “Events like HackOnLisk are seen as highly important to the sustainable development of the global blockchain ecosystem, in line with Gibraltar’s keen commitment to balancing regulation with innovation when it comes to emerging technologies. HackOnLisk is a wonderful opportunity for industry-leading developers and entrepreneurs to collaborate and discover new innovative solutions. In Gibraltar, we are passionate about fostering an ecosystem for DLT and blockchain that has education and learning at its core. We’re really excited to see the projects and support this initiative through GANT.”

In January 2018, Gibraltar became the very first jurisdiction globally to introduce legislation around Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), and has since asserted its position as a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency hub. It is now home to some of the most successful companies in the world. The Gibraltar Association for New Technologies is a trade association that was set up in 2018 to drive Gibraltar’s innovative approach to new technologies, and in particular, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

Commenting on the event, Max Kordek, CEO and Co-Founder of Lisk Foundation said, “We are delighted to see leading technology companies and fast growing blockchain developers come to gether for HackOnLisk this year. We’re excited to see the ideas and solutions that our participants come up with, and even more so, the effect that they will have on the blockchain ecosystem and beyond.”

Philip Vasquez, a member of the Executive Committee of GANT commented, “It has been a great privilege and opportunity to be able to participate in the judging and review of some great submissions in the HackOnLisk hackathon. Some of the concepts submitted have been eye opening as to what is being built in the short to medium term on Lisk and the wider distributed ledger ecosystem. At GANT, we aim to be involved in the development of opportunities in Distributed Ledger Technologies and financial technologies. Being able to participate in Lisk’s HackOnLisk hackathon is in keeping with this ambition and we look forward to observing the developments on Lisk and the wider distributed ledger technology community.”





