Commendation For CPL Rogers

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2021 .

Last month Corporal (Cpl) Arnold Rogers was awarded a Commander British Forces Gibraltar (CBF) Commendation for his work with I Company of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follow below:

During his tenure as a Human Resources administrator, Cpl Rogers took on several additional responsibilities including the running of the RG social media accounts and being the lead Physical Training Instructor for the Regiment. This was achieved around a gruelling training schedule, which led to great performances in the running scene and being selected to represent Gibraltar at major competitions. During this period Cpl Rogers was also selected to represent the Army on numerous occasions and was instrumental in the development of the newly formed RG running team that now competes regularly in the local race league.

His performance was highlighted by his Officer Commanding who said: “It is absolutely fitting that Cpl Rogers has been recognised for his contribution over the last year; not only was he critical to the sub-unit’s outputs but he also played a considerable part in supporting the wider MoD community with the creation of the ‘stay fit at home’ programme. He has been a great ambassador for the RG when competing, both locally and internationally, and is often admired for both his commitment to running and his passion for others to take on the sport”.

Cpl Rogers has now moved to a different department on promotion. He has successfully completed a logistician course and will be supporting the deployment of the RG overseas later in the year.





