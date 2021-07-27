GFSB Response To Cancellation of Large Events

These measures, which effectively put an end to business in the large events sector for the foreseeable future, come just days after the Government was giving permission to events to operate at full capacity and have created considerable uncertainty in the food and beverage sector as to what measures they should now be implementing.

It is not the role of the GFSB to give public health advice and we recognise the fact that Covid cases are rising as are hospitalisations. The Federation is, however, concerned that policies that fundamentally affect the ability of an entire sector to operate can so rapidly go from “full capacity” to “nothing at all”. It is also concerned that bars, restaurants and private venues are being called on to police much stricter criteria for entry, whilst at the same time being given no practical guidance as to what “being cautious” means in practice or how and when it should be implemented.

The business community is facing amongst the most difficult operating conditions of recent times with the combined challenges of Brexit uncertainty, the pandemic and increased taxes and social insurance announced in the recent budget. It is quite clear that the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic is not over and that a return to business as usual may yet be many weeks, if not months away. In those circumstances it is absolutely vital that the Government work with businesses to reduce uncertainty, enabling them to plan as much as is reasonably possible. We, therefore, ask the Government to;