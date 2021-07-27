Budget Speech - Gilbert Licudi

Written by YGTV Team on .

Mr Speaker 

My Honourable colleagues in Government, in particular Mr Cortes, Mr Daryanani,  Sir Joe and Ms Sacramento have dealt with those areas which were part of my  responsibilities as a Government minister when we were hit with the pandemic in  March 2020.  

I will not say any more than they have said but I do want to express my own  appreciation to all heads of department and other public servants who worked  with me in those very difficult times, particularly the early days, and who  managed to adapt and change the way we provided a service to the public, to  schoolchildren, to pensioners to users of the Port and the airport. 

I owe them all a huge debt of gratitude for their assistance, their support and  their dedication to duty. 

The enormous effort by public servants was not just evident in departments for  which I was responsible. 

We saw it across the Government 

It has certainly not been easy during the last year to deliver the public services  that we are all accustomed to

Lockdown and restrictions have necessarily meant that things have had to be  done differently 

It was not possible simply to pop down to a public counter to get information,  make or receive a payment or make an application 

Suddenly none of this could be done 

It was not a case of a planned closedown and a gradual shift to remote or online  services 

It happened almost overnight 

There was a need to adapt 

There was a need to devise new ways of delivering public services It was not without difficulty 

It was not without hiccups 

But again it involved a tremendous effort by all those public servants who sought  to ensure that services continued to be provided in such circumstances

It is important to recognize this and to congratulate all of those involved in the  delivery of public services 

The CM has made it clear that this is not a give-away budget. We could not have expected any differently this year 

The CM described this as a prudent budget – a rebuilding budget A budget to promote ambition and entrepreneurship 

It was also described as a budget for young people  

Protecting scholarships 

Protecting the affordable housing schemes 

Protecting the programme on new schools 

All of this is to be welcomed.

It cannot have been easy to arrive at the right balance between prudence,  rebuilding, making sure that ambition is not lost and protecting those areas which  are of crucial importance to our youth 

This budget does precisely that 

I must therefore congratulate the Government and the CM in particular for a  budget that seeks to navigate these treacherous waters carefully, but also with  determination and steadfastness 

It is, of course, a budget which must be looked at in its proper context 

Indeed, all of the speeches in this debate have been marked in some way by the  Covid pandemic.  

This has touched each and every one of us in some way.  

We have all been subject to a lockdown and significant restrictions on what we  have and have not been able to do.  

Some have caught the virus, others have been subject to self-isolation.  But all of us have been affected.

We have not been able to see and be with loved ones.  

We have not been able to visit our sick or elderly relatives as we would normally  do.  

We have not been able to travel when we want to.  

Nothing is the same as it used to be.  

And that is likely the way of things to come.  

It is clear that despite the protection afforded by the vaccine we are going to have  to learn to live with Covid being part of our community and our lives for a  significant period.  

There will be times when things appear almost totally normal.  

Other times the numbers will start to rise again and it will be a stark reminder that the normality we used to know is gone and things are different now. 

We have heard in the various speeches this week many words of tribute to those  who have been in the front line, our health and care workers in particular, and  have borne the brunt of the pressure which Covid has brought. 

All of those words cannot properly express the deep gratitude that we must all  feel to those who, unexpectedly, were called upon to go well beyond their normal  duties and who rose to the challenge in an effort to keep us as well and as safe as  it was possible. 

But they are not the only ones to whom we must be grateful. 

In one of the daily briefings held last year during the lockdown when I was still in  Government I recalled the appearance at a symposium in 1976 of a world war two  pilot. 

He recounted how buildings, factories and buildings were devastated during the  war 

And yet there was a sense of coming together in a united effort which was  strengthened at a time of crisis 

He spoke of the many sacrifices which were made and of the unsung heroes who  worked tirelessly including those making aircraft parts which allowed him and his  colleagues to win the battle for the skies of Britain 

He concluded by saying: 

“That is what mattered, It was a united effort by everybody.”

And so it has been. 

We must therefore by grateful to everyone in our community It was, and it continues to be, a collective effort.  

As I said at the time: 

We have to salute all those heroes in Gibraltar, front line staff, back-office  workers, volunteers and those who stayed at home when they had to  

Every one of us has had a role to play – whether by being directly involved or by  complying with the rules  

The whole community has had to make some sort of sacrifice 

But despite all the tremendous effort by everyone, it has not been possible to  keep all members of our community safe and well 

Some have been affected more than others – some have had to be admitted to  hospital – some have had to be cared for in our intensive care unit 

And sadly, some have succumbed to the virus

We must therefore remember the 94 individuals who have sadly died from or  with Covid and the sadness that this has brought to their families and friends.  

Gibraltar being such a small place, it is inevitable that this has affected someone  we know.  

This pandemic is not something we hear about in the news or a disease that  happens in a far away land and which we can think that distance in itself can  protect us.  

It has hit our community in the same way that it has affected or is affecting every  single corner of our globe. 

That is of course no consolation to us but what it does mean is that there has  been a global effort with countries, scientists and others coming together in a  fight the like of which most of us have not seen in our lifetimes. 

I therefore also pay tribute to the science community.  

They are not always in the visible front line but they are very much at the heart of  our battle against Covid.  

We have seen advances in scientific research that no-one thought possible. 

In particular, we have seen the development of various vaccines in an unusually  short time. 

These have brought hope.  

We always thought, and we now know for certain, that the vaccines would not  eliminate Covid overnight.  

But we have seen the positive effect that the vaccines have brought – at the very  least by reducing the severity of symptoms and the risk of hospitalization or  death. 

We must commend the Government for having made early arrangements with  the UK for the supply of vaccines – resulting in a vaccination programme which  virtually no other country has been able to replicate and which has already seen a  large percentage of our population receiving two doses of the vaccine 

This has not happened by accident 

And it was not just a question of securing the supply of the vaccine It also required a full-scale logistical effort which was nothing short of world class We have all seen it in practice

The arrangements have, to a very large extent, worked seamlessly 

We must be thankful and congratulate all of those involved in both organizing and  delivering the vaccination programme 

I have no doubt that they have contributed significantly to ensure that the worst  effects of Covid are reduced and will also have contributed to saving lives 

Nothing could be more important 

All of this must also be seen in conjunction with the enormous effort made with  our testing programme 

The figures on testing given earlier this week by my friend the honourable  Samantha Sacramento are truly impressive 

As with the vaccination programme, the numbers suggest that we are world  leaders in this area 

Again, it has required a great deal of planning, organizing and delivering – all of  which has been seamless and effective

This has gone hand in hand with the work of our contact tracing team and those  involved in checking how those who have tested positive are feeling or evolving 

A big thank you and well done to all of them. 

Unlike the Opposition, I welcome the announcement by the CM of the entire  funding of the Mid-town park by Trusted Novus Bank 

It is beautiful park already being used and enjoyed by many members of our  community 

The funding shows the commitment of the new owners of the bank to Gibraltar. 

I also welcome the announcement by the Deputy Chief Minister of the generous  donation by the Parasol Foundation for the refurbishment of the Parliament  building and the Mount. 

We have had other donations for public projects by the Kusuma Trust. 

An example is the extension to St Martin’s which was done in our first term of  office.

All of these are examples of people who come from abroad to invest in Gibraltar – but who also give back to Gibraltar. 

Like Trusted Novus Bank, the Parasol Foundation and the Kusuma Trust we have  other benefactors in our community including the Alwani Trust and many others. 

All deserved to be thanked and I do so here today. 

It was shocking to hear Mr Clinton mock the donations which were announced in  the manner he did. 

Shame he said 

Doesn’t look right 

If we cannot afford it then we should not do it 

So the Honourable member, who criticizes Government spending on capital projects, prefers that we should not have a park in the centre of town, that we  should not have Parliament refurbished – that we should not have the Mount  refurbished 

That is precisely what the Hon member is saying with his irresponsible comments

What I say is congratulations to the Government for having been able to attract these donations 

And a huge thank you to those who are prepared to give for the public good. 

The comments by the honourable member are not just misplaced and  irresponsible, they are damaging to Gibraltar 

The honourable member seems intent in discouraging benefactors from coming  forward and doing good for the community 

Not for the Government 

But for the community 

Who does the honourable member think benefits from a donation for the  creation of a park? 

It is the community not the Government 

Who does the honourable member think benefits from a donation for the  refurbishment of the Mount? 

It is the community not the Government

Who does the honourable member think benefits from a donation for the  refurbishment of Parliament 

It is the community and members of parliament – including him – Not the Government 

So let the community know 

Let the people outside this Parliament know 

The GSD Opposition opposes benefits to our community Opposes charitable donations 

Opposes benefactors acting for the public good 

The opposition should be welcoming philanthropy 

Not knocking it down 

Of course the reality is obvious 

Anything goes when it comes to criticize the Government

Even acting contrary to the interests of the community 

That is exactly what Mr Clinton has done 

Mr Clinton also criticized the arrangement for the building of the new St Mary’s  school 

So the honourable member criticizes borrowing for capital projects and when the  Government arranges for a new school to be built at no capital cost to the  Government, he also criticizes that 

So what is it? 

Does the honourable member wish that there should not be a new St Mary’s  school? 

Is his position the same as with the Parliament, the Mount and the midtown park  – if we can’t afford it we shouldn’t do it? 

So let parents of young children know that the GSD prefers that there should not  be a new St Mary’s school 

And let them be judged on that

We learnt this week of the sad passing of former minister Brian Perez.  

We heard various tributes to Mr Perez and I would add my own condolences to  his wife and family. 

We also heard that Mr Perez headed important public ministries at a time of great  difficulties with a closed frontier and when money was tight.  

I could not help reflecting once again that Gibraltar has faced difficult times  before.  

We have always come out stronger. 

It is not a time to despair.  

It continues to be a time, as I have said before, of hope.  

The economic indicators give us hope. 

It is true that the CM has indicated that the forecast GDP for 2020/21 is  £2.44billion – a contraction of 4.9% 

Much as we all regret any contraction in GDP, it has to be looked at in its context

It is a contraction from a position of consistent growth over many years GDP has grown in 10 years by 133% - an average of 13.3% a year  

This is what is described by the leader of the opposition in his budget contribution  as economic mismanagement 

Economic growth of an average of 13.3% per year over a sustained period of ten  years is considered economic mismanagement by the Opposition 

Imagine a member of Parliament in another country – the UK or France – describing economic growth of 13.3% a year for 10 year as economic  mismanagement 

They would be laughed out of the chamber 

GDP per capita has grown for 2019/20 to £79,707 – placing Gibraltar in first  position in the world  

That is considered economic mismanagement by the Opposition – also described  as nonsense by Mr Clinton 

We should be proud of our achievement as a nation – not seek to denigrate it

These indicators are testament, not just to the efforts of the Government, but of  the private sector 

That is what has led to the economic figures we have 

The private sector are important drivers of our economy 

The efforts of the private sector have contributed significantly to our economic  growth and to an increase in GDP per capita 

Those are the efforts that members opposite describe as nonsense 

Government revenue has increased substantially  

That is considered economic mismanagement by the Opposition 

The reality is that the words of the leader of the opposition and of Mr Clinton ring  very hollow 

The reality is that GDP growth over many years and growth in Government  revenues put Gibraltar in a solid economic position in which to face the pandemic

Indeed, it is precisely because of the impressive management of our economy  that we have been in a position to meet the financial challenge which the  pandemic has brought 

It is because of that that our recovery will be less painful than in many other  countries 

It will still require a cautious approach to our finances – a prudent approach – and  that is what we have with this budget 

We have average gross earnings of £32,625.26, an increase of 26% since this  Government has been in office 

We have had 95% reduction of unemployment since the election of this  Government in 2011 

That is a remarkable achievement 

These are of course more than just figures or a reflection of the state of our  economy 

These matters affects people directly 

They affect the quality of life of members of our community

More people in employment and greater average gross earnings means more  income to our households 

All of that is to be welcomed 

It is truly a shame and a sad reflection of the type of politics that the GSD engages  in that they do no recognize that 

The budget is about approving an Appropriation Bill so that funds are available to  meet Government expenses 

In this context it is difficult to understand the position of the official opposition in  opposing this Bill 

It is difficult to understand this in ordinary times but where we have faced and are  still facing a pandemic the opposition’s stance is quite simply incomprehensible 

As the CM said, this debate on the second reading is about the general principles of the Bill – that is what we are voting on. 

Is the opposition not in favour of the general principle that funds have to be  available to meet Government expenses?

Is the Opposition not in favour of the general principle that funds are required for  the GHA or for pensions? 

Where does the Opposition think that money will come from for these matters if  not from the Appropriation Bill? 

In fact, by law it can only come from an appropriation bill 

So – what is the opposition saying by opposing this bill? 

That the accountant general should act illegally by paying out money that has not  been appropriated? 

That is the only conclusion that one can come to from the opposition’s stance A stance is not just incomprehensible – it is irresponsible 

It is, in any event, worth looking at the Bill itself and seeing what it is that the  Opposition are opposing. 

Clause 2(1)

So the Opposition is opposed to the general principle that the Accountant General  may pay out a sum not exceeding £550,742,000. 

How can they oppose this as a general principle. 

This incudes expenditure of £26,000,000 for Treasury – a large part of that is  salaries for civil servants 

They are opposed to that as a general principle 

It includes £58,000,000 for Education. 

This includes books and other materials for schoolchildren and for scholarships They are opposed to that as a general principle 

It includes £17,000,000 for policing 

That money is essential to keep us safe 

They are opposed to that as a general principle 

Clause 6 of the Bill will authorize the Accountant General to pay out £285,386,000  for public utilities

How can the Opposition oppose this as a general principle 

This includes £140,000,000 for the GHA 

This is necessary to pay for nurses and doctors and equipment and medicines and  sponsored patients  

They and their families will benefit from that 

And yes, Mr Speaker, the GSD are opposed to this as a general principle 

The £285,000,000 for public utilities also includes sums for elderly residential  services and the care agency 

This is necessary to be able to look after our elderly in residential homes and to  look after vulnerable children and adults. 

The GSD are opposed to this as a general principle 

It sounds incredible – but sadly it is true 

Despite the difficult economic circumstances this year, the CM has been able to  announce 

An increase in disability benefit 

An increase in the disability tax allowance 

An increase in old age pension 

An increase in minimum wage 

At the same time there has been no increase in personal taxation  

All of these things are part of a budget that the leader of the opposition describes  as bad for ordinary people 

What it is, is a budget that shows the commitment of this Government to the  vulnerable, to the elderly and to all our workers 

It is a commitment which has been present since elected into office in 2011 It is a commitment on which this Government has not wavered 

It is a commitment on which the Government has delivered and deserves to be  congratulated

Unlike honourable members opposite, I will unreservedly support this  Appropriation Bill and make sure that the Accountant General has money  available to him to continue to pay salaries, the GHA, pensions, the upkeep of  schools, scholarships, policing and every thing else that this Bill will authorise him  to pay.



share with Whatsapp