Over 850 Scholarships Grants - 152 Of Them Discretionary

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2021 .

The Department of Education says approximately 66% of all the applications for further discretionary funding have been successful.

The Department of Education is pleased to be able to communicate today the outcome of the discretionary scholarship funding applications to all individuals who applied.

The Department of Education has been doing its utmost to ensure the process is finalised so that outcomes can be communicated to individuals.

It is fully understood that applicants benefit from hearing the outcome of their application at the earliest possible opportunity so that they can organise themselves accordingly and finalise their plans.

As this particular funding application process is discretionary, and the outcome of an application can be negative, we appreciate that many students will be reluctant to commit to their plans until such point that they have clarity over their individual outcome.

For individuals who are unable to meet the financial commitments themselves, their plans cannot proceed without the confirmation that they will be receiving HMGoG funding.

The delays this year, which are regretted, have been due to the thoroughness of the consideration and assessment process.

There have been many more applications and a great effort has been made to be as thorough and fair as possible.

Applications were processed for eligibility, with eligible applications being initially ranked based on the qualification which was to be obtained, the total cost of the course, the funding previously awarded to applicants, the needs of Gibraltar and whether the applicant had already obtained a qualification at the same level.

The top applications at the end of this ranking were then considered in further detail by the Scholarship Awards Committee who considered the calibre of the application, the needs of the

individual applicant with respect to their chosen career path and whether the applicant would be deemed to be a second chance learner.

Funding was then allocated in rank order.

The total number of scholarships provided this year has been as follows:

Mandatory (principally school leavers): 218 applicants have satisfied the criteria for funding (although this figure may increase further as not all school leaver applications have been fully completed yet).

Discretionary further funding or professional qualification approved: 152 applications have been successful.

Unsuccessful discretionary applications: 77 applications have been unsuccessful.

As a result, approximately 66% of all the applications for further discretionary funding have been successful.

Awards Continuing from previous years: 485 (this figure will likely increase considerably as continuation applications will continue for some time)

The applicants are being informed today, and unsuccessful students are being given the opportunity to appeal.

The Department of Education will of course offer advice to those students who may have to review their plans.

There will be disappointment for a few whose application for further funding have not been approved, but also new opportunities for the vast majority who have had approval of their applications.

The Minister for Education, Hon Professor John Cortes MP, said:"I am very pleased to see that we are continuing our successful policy of funding mandatory and discretionary scholarship for those who satisfy the Department's criteria. We are funding more mandatory and more discretionary scholarships than any other government. We are refusing funding in less cases than we are approving, even in this delicate financial climate with two thirds of applications for discretionary funding approved. This is a demonstration of our commitment to education and to the continuing professional development of our young people, exactly as we have repeatedly committed to."





