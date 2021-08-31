SNAG Pleased By Morning Nursery Allocations
A statement from SNAG follows below:
The Special Needs Action Group is very happy to announce that it has been successful in its lobbying for a morning allocation of the Pre pre school cohort this September.
A morning class provision will run from 9 to 11 am as from the 13th of September to cater for at least a group of these children. SNAG will continue to work hard to ensure that this service is expanded for the next academic year to offer morning sessions to more children who need it.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Minister for Education and his team at the Education Department for their hard work. SNAG will continue to lobby for this, and the equalisation of opening and closing hours of Early Birds and St Martins School to that of all other Government Schools in Gibraltar, which it hopes, will be made a reality soon.